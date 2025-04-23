Kim Soo Hyun’s career is going through a massive slump at the moment due to his name being constantly brought up in the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s death. Initially, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, tried to deny his association with the late actress, but as new evidence began resurfacing, they had to change their stance to protect their artist from further backlash. Although, in the last few weeks, the controversy has significantly died down, experts doubt that Kim Soo Hyun would ever be able to recover his image.

In light of the situation, Disney+ postponed the premiere of his upcoming drama with Jo Bo Ah, Knock Off. Initially, the series was scheduled to be released on the platform sometime in April. But after the controversy broke, many called for the canceling of the drama altogether or at least replacing the lead actor. However, according to Soompi’s report at that time, the production team announced, “After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of Knock-Off.”

The drama’s release is still up in the air, and there is no confirmation regarding a new premiere date. Now, allKpop reported that the cast and crew have been notified of an indefinite suspension of filming for the second season. According to industry insiders, Disney+ has made the decisions after “careful deliberation.”

Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock Off’ halts filming? Guess the only thing getting knocked off is his career momentum. Fans were all hyped for a summer release, but looks like @DisneyPlusKR @DisneyPlus gonna have to choose between a drama or a scandal. @DisneyPlusKR @DisneyPlus, it’s time to… pic.twitter.com/l7ncCgjNFe — Dorkable (@yourwilly_) April 23, 2025

Reports also suggest that some of the crew members who were on standby have since moved on to different projects, as the filming will likely not resume in the near future.

However, despite the delay in the premiere and halt in filming, it is unlikely that Knock Off will be scrapped altogether. The production budget of the first season alone has been estimated at 60 billion KRW (approx $41.4 million USD). For a high-budget project like this one to be canceled would take a huge toll on the makers.

Meanwhile, this comes after a series of shocking allegations has been brought up against Kim Soo Hyun, who is the lead star of Knock Off. He has been accused of grooming Kim Sae Ron, who took her own life on 16 February, ironically the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor’s birthday.

The bereaved family claimed that Soo Hyun dated the late actress when she was a minor. His agency initially tried to deny any association but ultimately admitted that the two of them had a brief relationship, insisting it began when Sae Ron was already an adult.

In addition, Kim Soo Hyun has also been accused of abandoning the actress in times of need. As per various claims, GOLD MEDALIST helped her out with the damage payment during her DUI case, insisting that she didn’t need to pay back. However, when her contract with the agency ended, she reportedly was notified of the repayment. Kim Sae Ron, who was already struggling to get work due to her image being damaged, was in a difficult situation and attempted to contact Kim Soo Hyun. However, he reportedly avoided her calls and texts.

Amid the chaos and controversies, the actor’s agency filed a lawsuit against the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, which played a key role in unfolding the whole scandal. He also took legal action against Kim Sae Ron’s family for false claims.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Live Vocal Range At Coachella 2025 Shuts Down All Lip-Sync Rumors, Fans Call It “Best Performance Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News