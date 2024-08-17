Sanjay Dutt’s Telugu debut as Big Bull in Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni is shaking, with only 8.85 crore coming in two days. The expectations from this Puri Jagannadh film were high since the first part was received well at the box office and by the audience as well.

Double iSmart Day 2 Box Office Collection

On the second day, Friday, the film witnessed a massive 79% drop, and the film collected only 1.50 crore on Saturday. Now, all eyes are on the film to take a considerable jump on Sunday and achieve a respectable position.

Double iSmart has clashed at the box office with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and both the films already have to struggle with other films that were released on August 15 including Thagalaan, Stree 2, Vedaa & Khel Khel Mein.

iSmart Shankar VS Double iSmart

The science fiction action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, that was a blockbuster at the box office. Ram Pothineni’s film opened at the box office at 12.70 crore (higher than the opening day for the sequel.) On the second day, while iSmart Shankar earned 6.80 crore, Double iSmart ended up collecting only 1.5 crore.

Double iSmart Worldwide Box Office

In two days the film has earned 2 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to 11.45 crore gross. The film needs to pick up the pace at the box office over the weekend and extended weekend with the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

Starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, Double iSmart has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

