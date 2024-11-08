KA Box Office Collection Day 8: Kiran Abbavaram's Film Recovers 86% Of Its Budget

Kiran Abbavaram’s film KA is inching very close to recovering its entire budget and entering the profit-making zone. Currently, in 8 days, the film stands at a total of 18.95 crore at the box office. In fact, despite a minimal drop, it has maintained pace on weekdays.

KA Box Office Collection Day 8

On the eighth day, the second Thursday, November 7, the film earned 0.8 crore net in India, witnessing a drop of almost 20% at the box office. However, after delivering a weekend of 14.15 crore at the box office, the film has been maintaining its pace.

Even on Monday and Tuesday, the film earned 1.5 crore net collection in India, respectively, taking a dip on the first Wednesday, bringing 1 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu fantasy thriller at the Indian box office.

Day 0: 0.30 crore

Day 1: 3.50 crore

Day 2: 3 crore

Day 3: 3.60 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 1.50 crore

Day 6: 1.50 crore

Day 7: 1 crore

Day 8: 0.8 crore

Total: 18.95 crore

KA Budget & Collection

The fantasy Telugu thriller has been mounted on a budget of 22 crore at the box office and has recovered 86% of its cost. However, it still needs 3.05 crore at the box office and is eyeing a miracle at the box office with the second weekend to recover its remaining investment!

KA Worldwide Box Office

The film has earned 5.65 crore overseas, bringing a worldwide collection of 27.97 crore gross. If the second weekend goes well, it might surpass the last successful Telugu film, Mathu Vadalara 2, which stands at 33.07 crore worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

