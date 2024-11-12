Shoojit Sircar is returning as a director with his upcoming film “I Want To Talk.” This film marks the director’s first-ever collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. “I Want To Talk” tells the story of a father and a daughter living abroad. Abhishek Bachchan’s character undergoes some throat surgery that renders him unable to talk for some time. But there is more to the surgery than we can see in the trailer. How the father-daughter duo navigate this period of silence forms the crux of the story. “I Want To Talk” will be released on November 22, 2024. The movie stars Ahilya Bhumroo, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer for “I Want To Talk” here:

Shoojit Sircar’s previous directorial work

Shoojit Sircar was last seen wearing the director’s hat in 2021 with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Sardar Udham.” He is also known for works like “Piku,” which continue to resonate with the audience. The emotional human touch and a different view of relationships set his works apart from the rest of the crowd.

When will Shoojit Sircar’s “Shoebite” be released?

Some of his work, despite the acclaim, has still faced obstacles. A movie titled “Shoebite” still has not seen the light of the day. The movie was shot in 2012, and it was Mr Sircar’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, much before “Piku.” The struggle for the film to be released was so great that even Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to request a platform for the film.

T 2753 – PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don’t KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

“Shoebite” has yet to find a distributor for a theatrical or an OTT release, in an interview with Scroll. Shoojit Sircar mentioned that he is hopeful for an OTT release for the film. Earlier, the complication arose because of the involvement of a few production houses. But now that there have been mergers and acquisitions of a few, it might be easy for the fans to watch “Shoebite.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Revealed Shah Rukh Khan Dropped Her From Nearly 5 Films, Including Veer Zaara & Chalte Chalte

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News