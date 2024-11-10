Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry. They reportedly dated each other several years back. Although they do not work together or talk to each other, Aishwarya once supported Salman during a controversy. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, their relationship reportedly blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. As per reports, they dated for some time before parting ways around 2001 and 2002. Somy Ali, in an interview with Times Now, said, “Later, Aish started coming to Salman’s gym where we were living. Salman and I used to live on the ground floor of Galaxy where we had a gym also. I knew in my heart that their relationship was something that’s gonna blossom. I knew it’s time for me to leave.”

In 2016, Salman Khan was appointed as the goodwill ambassador of India’s contingent to the Rio Olympics. According to a Hindustan Times report, Khan faced backlash for being appointed, and some film personalities came forward in support of Salman. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of them. The report quoted Aishwarya’s remark on the controversy surrounding Salman’s appointment by the Indian Olympic Association.

Sharing her views on the controversy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “I have to say that anyone who is doing good to represent the country or working or speaking or standing for the betterment of art, music or sports, is wonderful and the person needs to be recognized.”

It also mentioned that Katrina Kaif also supported Salman Khan back then. Unlike Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship, Katrina and her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star are on good terms.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then found love in Abhishek Bachchan. The two got married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya. However, there have been rumors that Aishwarya and Abhishek are getting a divorce.

