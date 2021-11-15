It’s amusing when Hollywood celebrities attempt to make Indian cuisine. Selena Gomez made ‘Indian Chai’ on her cooking show ‘Selena + Chef season 3’ with the guidance of Indian American author-model Padma Lakshmi and it has got Selenators losing their mind. The singer actually nailed it in the first attempt.

Advertisement

The video is really cute and Selena can also be seen struggling to pronounce Cardamom called ‘elaichi’ in Hindi, which is an important part of chai.

Advertisement

A fan shared the video of Selena Gomez making Indian chai on YouTube and it has all kinds of reactions to it. The singer was guided by celebrity author Padma Lakshmi. In fact, the fans bashed Padma for her chai as it didn’t match the standard chai colour and called Selena’s chai better than hers.

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s video here:

Selena Gomez making Indian chai has got us all emotional because the singer has literally nailed the recipe in the first go. The moment she took the first sip along with her friends, they said, “Oh, that’s so good.”

A Selenator in the comments section wrote, “Sel’s tea colour was actually how we Indians drink our tea “. Another fan commented, “Fun fact: Selena was the one teaching Padma how to make chai, ohhh gosh & that colour was just perfect”. A third fan commented, “Love how Selena’s chai looked so tasty and had the CHAI colour but the chef’s tea colour gave me sick feels.”

Selena Gomez also made shrimp curry and coconut rice in the episode and loved it. The singer along with her friends couldn’t get enough of the Indian food and to add value to the food, they ate rice using their hands and not spoons. How cute was that!

Tell us if you loved Selena making Indian chai on her show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tom Holland Captions A Gorgeous Photo Of Her Alleged Girlfriend Zendaya As “Naaa, Stop It” & It’s Melting Our Hearts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube