Tom Holland says starring as Spider-Man for the MCU has helped him enjoy his fame and gain some confidence. Currently, his latest spidey flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is about to hit the theatres. It is one of the most-anticipated films of this year, with several spoilers and leaks making it to the internet. One of the biggest of them all is that former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie.

Advertisement

No Way Home is going to be Holland’s last standalone film of the superhero. Before this, he appeared in two more such films and other Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.

Advertisement

Now that we are close to the release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has opened up about how being a part of the franchise of the MCU has changed him for the better. We all know that the actor became extremely famous and garnered a massive fanbase after he was signed by the Studios.

While speaking to Total Film about Spider-Man, Tom Holland said, “I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it. But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself.”

“Sometimes I’ll say ‘no’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself, how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it,” Holland said.

Tom Holland continued, “It’s been an amazing experience. And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”

Must Read: Tom Holland Releases ‘Uncharted’ Trailer Saying “Namaste India”, Turns A Bartender On A Treasure Hunt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube