Marvel and their love with secrecy have reached another level with Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is almost confirmed by the intel that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are joining Tom Holland in the third film in trilogy but all the parties included have managed to successfully confuse the world. While Garfield has dismissed any form of communication with the studio, Maguire has maintained a pin drop silence in the matter. But Holland continues to make his bizarre statements.

Advertisement

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are the worst at keeping secrets and we already know that. But the Peter Parker fame has managed to keep quiet for a long time now. Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to open gates for the Multiverse, which means that many characters from SpiderVerse will make their way into one film. We have already seen Doctor Octopus making the comeback.

Advertisement

But the most burning question is still Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s comeback. Tom Holland in his recent weird statement has said he wants you to believe him when he says they aren’t coming back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Read on to know what he has to say.

As per Total Film, Tom Holland said, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.” Adding about Doctor Octopus’ comeback he said, “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Tom Holland said before taking a breath. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

What do you have to say about the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s new statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Is Put On Hold Due To Patty Jenkins’ Scheduling Conflict – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube