Social media star Kourtney Kardashian has lately been in the news for her recent engagement news and spicy social media posts. She was spotted attending pal Simon Huck’s wedding ceremony on Saturday and videos from the party have been taking the internet by storm. In the most recent viral video, she can be seen grinding on fiancé Travis Barker’s lap while loud music plays in the background.

Advertisement

The wedding between Simon Huck and Phil Riportella was a major topic of discussion as several celebrities including the Kardashians attended the ceremony. The guest list included names like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Hailey Bieber and videos from the event are now going viral for several reasons. One of the clips showcase a bunch of people dancing around while Kourtney and Travis are sitting on the couch, having a romantic moment.

Advertisement

In the video, Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting on Travis’ lap while they intently look into each other’s eyes. She can be seen bouncing on his lap while Travis holds her around the hips. At one point in the clip, Kourtney can be seen placing a kiss on Travis’ forehead while the song All The Small Things plays in the background. Corey Gamble can also be spotted having a gala time in the background while the couple shares an intimate moment.

Travis celebrated his birthday with Kourtney last night at a wedding. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/P00zqS6JUL — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) November 14, 2021

For the event, Kourtney Kardashian was dressed in a stunning black evening gown which was originally designed by Gucci. The dress had one full sleeve and a strap around the neck, giving it a unique yet elegant effect. Kourtney paired the look with shimmery makeup and minimum accessories which made the dress stand out. Have a look.

Twitter had the best reaction to Kourtney and Travis’ raunchy moment as some were left in splits after watching the clip. A fan called it “embarrassing” while a few others came in support of the reality star and her fiancé. Some of the fans were also seen passing hilarious comments on Corey’s dance in the background. Have a look.

I'm embarrassed for her — Vera kay🇦🇲 (@ItsMeVeexoxo) November 14, 2021

Why? She’s with her man and is happy? Just cause she’s on top of him singing a blink-182 song ? Who cares? — sherly 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@vampbratty) November 15, 2021

The bride and groom won’t get that much action on their wedding night pic.twitter.com/UW1Bc5AJoW — a_cuteKeats 😷 (@outof1976) November 15, 2021

COREY IS SENDING ME HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA — ❀ (@19lindaaa) November 15, 2021

Dam where’s her kids tho — OhMyMyMy (@ItsjustmeYiccel) November 15, 2021

Must Read: BTS & Ed Sheeran Rock The Event, Divine Wins Best India Act – MTV EMAs 2021 Complete Winner List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube