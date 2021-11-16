Adam Driver, who was recently seen in Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama ‘The Last Duel’, is not a fan of the San Diego Comic-Con and the actor backs his disinterest for the event with some reasons.

Advertisement

Adam was recently on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ when he recalled his first and the only trip to Comic-Con.

Advertisement

When the host asked him if he liked the event, the actor furnished a straight up ‘No’ as an answer. Explaining the reason, Adam Driver stated, “I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con. I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning… and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.'”

Adam Driver then explained that when he demanded to go outside, he was given the option of wearing either an Iron Man mask or a Darth Vader mask in order to leave. “‘If you want to go outside,’ they’re like, ‘Put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.'”

If being isolated in the hotel room wasn’t enough, things got worse for the actor. Narrating the event he said, “I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do. And then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat, because we (the cast) were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

That was pretty much the tipping point for Adam Driver and he hasn’t returned to the event since. On the work front, the actor will be seen in another Ridley Scott film, this time a biographical crime drama titled ‘House of Gucci’ where he will be seen in the company of eminent artistes like Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

The film will release in the US on November 24.

Must Read: Jared Leto Believes Now Is The Best Time Of His Career: “It’s A Dream…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube