Selena Gomez is one of the most followed stars of the music industry, not just for her popular hit numbers but also for her lovable personality. The singer has lately been trending on social media as fans believe that she is romantically involved with the Marvel star Chris Evans. Amidst the speculations, her recent video with close friend Taylor Swift has come under the radar as fans feel she is wearing Chris’ sweater in the clip.

The rumours about their relationship kicked off when fans found that the Captain America actor was following Selena on Instagram. The two were spotted leaving the same studio in October this year, making the fans wonder if they were growing close. The timing of their exit, however, was different. They were also reportedly spotted leaving a restaurant but there are no pictures of them together. In the past, Selena had admitted that she has a crush on Chris and fans badly want the two to get together, if they haven’t already.

Taylor Swift recently released a short TikTok clip, unveiling a behind-the-scenes moment right before her SNL performance. In the short clip, she is spotted bringing Selena into the frame by panning the camera across the couch. Fans couldn’t help but notice the outfit Selena Gomez had been wearing in the video and it seems to have fueled her dating rumours even further.

Selena was wearing an off-white classic sweater which was paired with a set of golden earrings. She was also wearing light makeup while her short hair complimented the overall look. The sweater worn by the singer was very similar to the one Chris Evans was wearing in his 2019 film, Knives Out. The actor had also revealed in an interview with People that he had swiped off all the sweaters from the sets of the film.

Fans seem utterly delighted about Selena Gomez being spotted in Avengers: Endgame actor’s sweater. Some of the fans have been looking for a ‘ship name’ while others have started making their edits together. Have a look at a bunch of reactions.

If we delve into the details, it is quite clear that the sweaters are slightly different from each other. The pattern of Selena’s sweater is slightly different around the neckline and the sleeves. Since it is a common and classic sweater pattern, it is widely used and reused by clothing manufacturers.

