Spider-Man: No Way Home and the mysteries around it have pushed fans to a limit where they would randomly knock on the doors of the team members especially Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and make them confess the secrets that they have been hiding for a year now. Well, they shouldn’t though. But this is the very first time Marvel has managed to keep the curtains tucked so tight that no one is able to see through anything.

While the gates opening for the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home has given rise to a lot of things, the biggest question is do Tobey and Andrew come back and play their versions of Spidey? Well, the makers and the team have been completely denying it and Andrew is also vocal about it while dismissing the rumour. Tobey Maguire has maintained pin drop silence, and Tom Holland for the first time in history is successful in keeping a secret without spilling even a bit.

So it is obvious, that wherever any one of them go, they are bombarded with questions about No Way Home and their presence. Andrew Garfield was promoting his Lin-Manuel Miranda directorial Tick Tick Boom most recently when he was asked and he flatly denied it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Andrew Garfield appeared on The Tonight Show, where the ladies took the opportunity to ask him about his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance. He said, “You guys are really good at your jobs, but i’m better at mine… I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character.”

Andrew Garfield continued, “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Turns out only December 17 can tell whether Garfield is saying the truth or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi until then and beyond.

