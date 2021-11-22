Fans would have almost not got to see Keanu Reeves back in action in Matrix 4. Releasing in December this year, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment in the famous sci-fi film franchise, releasing 18 years after the third movie came out. As per the reports, the upcoming film has been in the making for a long time. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie saw another delay.

However, now it is just one month away before it hits the screens. Other than Keanu, the movie will also bring back Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, and introduce us to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and more.

After a long wait, the fans will finally get to watch the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections. However, it was recently revealed by Henwick that director Lana Wachowski considered abandoning the film when production was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to Collider, the actress said, “When we were shut down for COVID, and we went off three months, I think it was, I still was at home training every day, even though we didn’t know if we were going back. “

Jessica Henwick added, “When we got shut down for COVID, Lana said, ‘Well, maybe that’s it. Maybe we won’t come back and film the rest of it. Maybe the new Matrix will go down as this legendary film which [is] incomplete, and no one will ever be able to see it. Maybe that’s what this is meant to be.’ And we were all going, ‘No, you have to finish the film.,'” while talking about the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections.

“But she really did toy with the idea of just calling it quits. I don’t know if I’m meant to be talking about that,” Jessica continued. Recently, the film’s official title, The Matrix Resurrections, was revealed to the fans.

Fans and even we are relieved that Lana Wachowski and the rest of the crew finished the movie and that we can get to see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in action.

