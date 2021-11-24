Keanu Reeves reveals that he used to go to the theatres to watch John Wick 3 to see the audience’s reaction. Reeves’ famous John Wick film series garnered a huge fan base ever since its first part came out in 2014. The third part, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum of the series, picked up right where the events in the second instalment ended.

Recently, Reeves has been making a lot of buzz as the actor’s other famous film franchise, The Matrix, is returning with a 4th part after more than a decade. The Matrix Resurrections will hit the theatres in December this year.

Amongst all of that, Keanu Reeves spoke to Esquire and talked about his career. It is then that the actor recalled going to see John Wick 3 in theatres to see if audiences liked it. The Constantine actor explained that he was not sure about having the time to make another instalment in the action franchise. He also said that he wanted to see how people responded to the threequel.

This is what Keanu Reeves said, “I didn’t know if I was going to get the chance to do another one, and I just wanted to see if people liked it. It was cool when people started laughing during the knife fight in the opening.” I went with a friend. I was like, ‘Let’s go see John Wick 3 before it goes.’ I love John Wick movies! They’re fun! I wanted to be with an audience, because I didn’t know if I would get to see it again or if another one would happen.”

“I wanted to soak it in, to see it on the big screen—these movies are made for the big screen. We got popcorn—you gotta have popcorn. Some Peanut M&M’s. Sweet and savoury. Coca-Cola,” Reeves added while talking about watching John Wick 3 in theatres to check out the audience reaction.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves’ upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, will also star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

