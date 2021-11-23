Fans were perplexed as to why Priyanka Chopra wasn’t featured on the ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ main poster along with Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The makers of the hit franchise have now released fresh character posters from the film.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share her poster, she wrote in the caption, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.”

The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka Chopra’s two-toned outfit and also subtly hint at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.

Other than Priyanka Chopra’s character the poster features actors from the fourth installment in varying shades like Keanu’s in cyan, Carrie’s in sea green, Yahya’s in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica’s in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira’s in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.

Other than this, Priyanka Chopra took off ‘Jonas’ from her name on her Instagram profile! Which in turn gave rise to divorce rumours. However, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra debunked these rumours and called it rubbish.

Coming back to the movie, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after ‘The Matrix Revolutions’. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.

