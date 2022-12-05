Marvel’s Black Widow, aka Scarlett Johansson, is not only one of the highest-paid actresses around the world but also a fashion icon worshipped by millions and millions of fans. She emanates a very personality whenever she steps out, and that is reflected through her style as well. Her raspy voice also makes her a distinguished person and can be recognised easily.

The American actress does not have an official social media account, but that doesn’t mean people can’t feast their eyes on her amazing fashion outings, all thanks to her devoted fans.

She has been seen posing for an American jewellery company known as David Yurman, and some of her exquisite photos are shared on their official Instagram account. In one of the pictures posted a few months back shows Scarlett wearing their accessories and nailing the boss lady look like the pro she is. Scarlett is wearing an all-black outfit with some gold pieces of jewellery to add a much-needed break from the monotonous black look. Take a look at her stunning picture below,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Yurman (@davidyurman)

Scarlett Johansson, in this throwback picture is wearing a black tank top with a scoop neck teaming it up with a black blazer on her shoulder. The attraction of this entire look are the cable motif accessories that she is sporting. The cuffs on her hand are chunky just like the cable-inspired necklace and the earrings she is wearing. Her makeup is also on point as she keeps wears the no-makeup makeup look. Loads of mascara for the eyes nude lips with ample amount of gloss to give out that vibe that she is here to do business and not to be messed around. She has hair pulled back in a clean bun, again to keep the focus only on the gold accessories.

What do you guys think of this look? Tell us in the comment section! And for more such content on celebrity fashion stay tuned to Koimoi!

