Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She grew up as a child actor and has faced the ups and downs of the film industry. The Black Widow actress has gone through hypers*xualisation, which she recently spoke about. Scarlett felt that being objectified from a young age affected the roles she got.

Now, she has become one of the most critically acclaimed actresses. The Jojo Rabbit star has a massive fan following who is always interested to know the whereabouts of their idol. Even her love life has been under the spotlight, as she has had a long history of men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But once, the same led to her being called one of the biggest Hollywood players. Back in 2017, a report came in that talked about Scarlett Johansson‘s 15-year-old trail of famous broken hearts. This includes some of the A-listers from Tinseltown like Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto, Sean Penn, and Jude Law, among others.

The Post reported that a source revealed, “Scarlett likes to be in control.” However, they added, “Then, when she gets it, she gets bored.” Currently, Scarlett Johansson is married to Colin Jost, who is her third husband. However, it is said that the romance between the two started even before she divorced her former partner, Romain Dauriac.

Well, no matter how many men Scarlett dated. She is a superb actress, and that is all that matters. While talking about the Avengers: Endgame actress’s love life, previously she also spoke about how she likes to take control.

Scarlett Johansson admitted she can be controlling in relationships and said how it would be easier if our partners would behave the way we want them to. However, the Black Widow actress knew that is not what makes a relationship interesting.

Don’t you agree?

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Reportedly Wanted To Marry A Dancer 30 Years Younger To Him Post His Divorce With Amber Heard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram