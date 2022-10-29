Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are two such names that won’t stop hitting the headlines, considering how much drama surrounds them. Currently, both have locked horns as their legal dispute continues. The former Hollywood couple has already been through a divorce, a libel case, and a defamation trial.

After the verdict was announced, which was in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Amber appealed it. It was followed by an appeal from Depp’s side as well. Keeping this matter aside, many new details regarding the former duo’s relationship have come to light.

But did you know that Johnny Depp had already planned to marry someone after his divorce from Amber Heard? Back in 2019, it was reported that the Fantastic Beasts actor is ready to settle down again, and it was with someone 30 years junior to him. As per Daily Mail, Depp dated a Russian dancer Polina Glen.

It was said that they met at a party and instantly hit it off. Reports also stated that Polina moved into Johnny Depp’s LA mansion. “Polina met Johnny at a party in LA. She gets invited to a lot of stuff and ran into him… They hit it off…,” a source told the outlet. “Polina said that they are going to get married and that he wants to go to Russia to meet her parents,” they added.

Of course that didn’t happen as we all would have known by now. However, it wasn’t just Depp who allegedly wanted to tie the knot after the divorce. As per other reports, Amber Heard, who was dating Elon Musk after separation, wanted to marry him.

It was said that Amber Heard is trying to desperately settle down with Elon Musk, but the Tesla founder refused.

