Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most fashionable divas present in Hollywood. She has a sartorial choice when it comes to style, as she keeps herself updated with every fashion trend. Whenever she has put her elegant foot forward, it has always created a buzz among the fashion enthusiasts. Be it a red carpet look or bold and s*xy photoshoots, the Red Sparrow actress has never shied away to flaunt her gorgeous looks.

JLaw is also a very versatile and renowned actress in Hollywood who has given back-to-back hit movies and worked in famous franchises like The Hunger Games. However, it’s her fashion closet that always attracts us!

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have a social media platform but thanks to her millions of fans who provide us with enough content everyday. A while back, we stumbled upon an Instagram page named ‘jenlawrence.news’ who shared a throwback picture of Jennifer where she can be seen wearing a long metallic silver coloured gown with a revealing neckline and noodle straps. She had accessorised her look with a long silver chain, a diamond-studded neckpiece, a bracelet in each of her wrists. With just a black coloured clutch, she completed the look.

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a full-coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks. On top of her eyelids she had put on a metallic grey coloured shadow and completed it with soft smokey eyes with kohl-rimmed waterline and mascara-laden lashes. She completed the whole look with matte rosy pink lip shade and kept her hair open in soft curls, adding a s*xy and feminine touch.

Well, if you don something like this in your Christmas party you just can be under Santa’s naughty list. Would you like to? Lol! On the other hand, you can style this kind of strappy dress this Christmas with a crop cardigan or a long shrug or even a turtleneck sweatshirt if you feel just as much as I do!

Did you like Jennifer Lawrence’s look? Let us know in the comments!

