Hina Khan may not have won the title of Bigg Boss 11 but she surely won many hearts and was crowned as the fashionista of tinsel town during her stint in the reality show. The actress took social media by storm while she was in the reality show making a new place for herself. After becoming a household name with her character Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she again rose to fame with Bigg Boss 11.

Later, the diva turned vamp Komolika for Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which was headlined by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hina Khan has often put her best fashion foot forward and showed up in red-carpet-worthy looks at events. However, there was a time when she looked uncomfortable on the red carpet of an event and it was her attire that grabbed netizens’ attention. Hina Khan looked sultry when she took the red carpet of the Indian Telly Awards 2019 by storm.

For the evening, Hina Khan looked no less than a trophy herself as she opted for a multi-coloured one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit flaunting her cle*vage. Looking her glamorous best, she paired her look with statement accessories like earrings and finger rings. She tied her hair into a topknot with a few stands left loose.

For makeup, Hina Khan decided to go with nude lips and dramatic eyes. The actress opted for purple eye shadow while highlighting her eyes with kohl and mascara. She rounded off her look with black block-heeled sandals. However, after being bestowed with Best actor negative actor, she addressed the media where she looked comfortable.

While Hina Khan look se*y and scintillating from far, she looked equally uncomfortable as she was snapped adjusting her assets. Watch it the video shared by Bolly Wrap:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s this throwback look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion pieces.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Gives ‘Work Goes Wild’ In This S*xy Black Suit Nailing The Boss Lady Look With A Heap Of Bling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News