The TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is among the most prolific filmmakers in the industry. While she is currently facing backlash for the alleged objectionable content in her shows Gandi Baat and XXX, she recently clapped back at the audience for judging her content while appreciating similar content present in Karan Johar’s film Lust Stories.

Apart from the TV shows, Ekta is also known for the movies she’s made so far including Shootout At Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, Shor In The City, Ragini MMS, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Ek Villain and more.

Meanwhile, according to a Bollywood Shaadis report, Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a savage note for everyone who were trolling her and calling her out for the objectionable content in Gandi Baat, XXX and more. As Ekta is currently under the radar of the Supreme Court for the explicit content shown in her shows, she posted a note while taking a dig at Karan Johar and comparing her content to his. She wrote, “Tum karo toh Lust Stories, hum kare toh Gandii Baat.”

As Ekta Kapoor’s dig at Karan Johar took the internet by storm in no time, she continued to lash out by questioning the jury about them criticising the film that went for selection on stage. She wrote, “I USUALLY DON’T COMMENT ON CONTROVERSIAL THINGS BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER WAT SIDE UR ON HOW IS IT EVEN FAIR FOR A JURY TO CRITICISE A FILM SENT FR SELECTION ON STAGE! DOES THSI EVEN HAPPEN????”

It all began when Supreme court heard a plea over an arrest warrant against Ekta for reportedly insulting soldiers in her web series. The show aired on AltBalaji and created a massive buzz amongst viewers. On the other hand, Ekta spoke about her shows during an interview with Vogue. She said, “Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, the fact that this is a country where in the house and the remote of the house belongs to the women, beyond the point where half the population is female – comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, far more entertaining and far more multi-dimensional than stories about men.”

