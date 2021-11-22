Actor Prakash Raj, who has been a vocal supporter of the farmers’ rights ever since they began their protests against the three contentious farm laws, on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility for the deaths of farmers during the protests.

Quoting a tweet put out by Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Prakash Raj, in his tweet, said, “Dear Prime Minister, SORRY is not enough…Will you own up the responsibility..and reach out #justasking.”

In the tweet, Rama Rao had said that he was proud of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakh to all the 750-plus farmers who had lost their lives fighting the farm laws in the National Capital Region.

The minister had also said that the Telangana Chief Minister had demanded that the Union government announce a sum of Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the farmers’ families and also withdraw all cases against them unconditionally.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’. Raj, Played the role of IG Perumalsamy in the film. The movie also stars Suriya and was recently released on Prime. The streaming giant has released the film in five Indian languages.

The film caters to a broad set of audiences across demographics and is released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

