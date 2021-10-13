Telugu’s biggest OTT platform Aha will have Nandamuri Balakrishna hosting a talk show. Everything is set for the ‘Akhanda’ hero to host a celebrity talk show titled ‘Unstoppable’.

Also, the makers of the show seem to have shot for an exciting promo with Balakrishna, which would be unveiled for Dussehra. The first episode of the much-awaited talk show would feature Balakrishna’s co-star Manchu Mohan Babu and his children – Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj.

The producer Allu Aravind has made plans for an exclusive episode, in which Balakrishna would have a chit-chat with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Also, if everything goes well, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan is to appear on the show as well. This would be the biggest collaboration, as both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna have a huge following and their fan bases would love to watch the stars chit-chat on television.