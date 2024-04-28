Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection Worldwide (8 Days): Thalapathy Vijay Destroys Rajinikanth's Fresh Release Lal Salaam, Ends Dry Run For Tamil Films In 2024!

Thalapathy Vijay is the saving grace for the Tamil box office 2024. This year has not started well, with Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and Lal Salaam all bending their knees at the box office, struggling to churn out decent figures. However, Ghilli’s re-release has just come in time to save everything!

Ghilli’s Worldwide Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan‘s film is still performing like a beast at the box office, twenty years after its initial release. The film has surpassed 25 crore at the worldwide box office as we speak!

In fact, sports action films have been making good money in India. It is even breaking records and making fresh records after surpassing its entire budget with the opening day collection of the re-release.

Surpasses Lal Salaam In The UK

The film is being watched by fans all over the world, and it has surpassed the collection of many fresh releases, including Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam in the UK. After a massive opening of 55 lakh, it has collected around 1.05 crore from the territory, surpassing Lal Salaam and taking the number 3 spot.

Highest Grossing Re-release In India?

Reports suggest that the film might have turned into the highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office. It has already surpassed the box office numbers of Sholay 3D (11 crore) and Titanic re-releases in India. It is just a matter of time before it gets the official tag for the highest-grossing re-release!

Ghilli’s Other Achievements

The film might cross the 3 crore gross collection estimate on Sunday, April 28, as per the early trends. Meanwhile, it has already surpassed the 1 crore mark in Karnataka. Waiting for the official breakdown to declare the re-release a blockbuster!

