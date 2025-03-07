Aashram Season 3 OTT Verdict: Fails To Match Last Season's 62.5% Higher Views

It was in 2020 that Bobby Deol arrived on OTT and his character Baba Nirala was a revelation in Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram! The series tackled blind faith covered by religious exploitation and political manipulation. The series was an instant hit, and recently, the final part of season 3 of this controversial web series arrived!

The series, with its unexpected plot twists and cliffhangers, has kept viewers engaged and eager. However, the final season could not garner as much viewership as the last season!

Aashram OTT Verdict

In its debut week, in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of February 24 – March 2, Aashram managed to garner a viewership of 9.6 million, as per Ormax data, claiming the number one spot. Bobby Deol’s web series arrived on February 28. It turned out to be the most viewed web series in its debut week, beating many Prime Video titles, including Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok Season 2, which opened at only 4.2 million views!

Season 3 Part 1 VS Part 2

Part 1 of season 3 arrived in June 2022, and it garnered a viewership of a massive 15.6 million views in its debut week! This is 62.5% higher views than part 2’s opening week viewership.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 1 Total Views!

The total views of part 1 made it the second most-viewed web series of 2022, beating Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat Season 2. Baba Nirala’s magic garnered 34.3 million views in total. Aashram initially captivated audiences with its bold storytelling and Bobby Deol‘s unbelievable performance, but the second part of season 3 struggled to maintain that momentum. It would be interesting to see if part 2 matches this number or if Baba Nirala’s fever is actually over!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show). The debut week viewership numbers are for an entire week, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week, being calculated weekly, not day-wise.

