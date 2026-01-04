Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Maahi Vij recently announced on social media that they are separating after 14 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2011, and their recent decision marked the end of their 16-year relationship.

Jay and Mahhi made this announcement on Instagram, absolving each other of any blame for the collapse of the marriage and committing to being the best parents for their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. As the couple navigates a separation of their finances after marriage, let’s explore their net worths.

Jay Bhanushali Net Worth

According to a report from India.com, Jay’s net worth is reportedly around ₹15 crore. The bulk of his earnings is from films, TV serials, and hosting television shows. Jay has been part of popular TV shows, including Best of India’s Best Dancer, India’s Best Dancer, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, and Dance India Dance. Additionally, he has worked in films such as Hate Story 2 and Ek Paheli Leela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

The star made his television debut in 2006 with Kasautii Ziindangii Kay in a supporting role. Furthermore, the 41-year-old star played the protagonist, Neev Shergill, in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kayamath.

Mahhi Vij Net Worth

Mahhi Vij has a net worth of approximately ₹10 crore. Similar to Jay Bhanushali, most of Mahhi’s earnings are from TV serials. Additionally, she also earns from social media posts and her modeling career.

Vij has worked in popular movies and shows, including Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Balika Vadhu, Nach Baliye, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, among other shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

At the time of writing, Mahhi has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. With these stats, it’s clear that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have similar net worths, with the former having a slight edge over the latter.

