Scream 7 is keeping a great momentum at the box office. The film is edging closer to its first major milestone at the North American box office. It will be a huge feat for the film, and with that, the seventh installment will move closer to becoming the highest-grossing film in the Scream franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s exit from the project, there was a lot of speculation about how the film would perform. Luckily, the 7th installment is performing well at the box office and could set a new benchmark in the franchise. It is also on track to beat two Scream movies during this weekend.

Set to cross $100 million domestically

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Scream 7 collected a strong $1.1 million at the domestic box office on its second Wednesday. It has posted the 2nd biggest 2nd Wednesday in the franchise domestically. The biggest second Wednesday has been earned by Scream 6, which grossed $1.3 million. The film declined by 57.2% from last Wednesday, and with that, the domestic total for the 7th film is $97.08 million.

The latest Scream movie is now just $3 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will be the fourth Scream movie to hit this milestone domestically. Moreover, Scream 7 is tracking to earn between $120 million and $130 million in North America. The film is tracking to become the franchise’s highest-grossing domestic release. The film was released in the theaters on February 27. It has collected $152.25 million at the worldwide box office.

What is the film about?

The story follows Sidney Prescott as a new Ghostface killer emerges in the town where she has built a quiet life, forcing her to confront her worst fears when her daughter becomes the next target.

Box office summary

Domestic – $97.1 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $152.2 million

