Munjya is turning out to be a smash success at the box office. If 4.21 crores that it had collected on Friday was huge enough then the kind of numbers that it has managed on Saturday are simply mind-boggling. It has seen an astonishing jump on Saturday by bringing in 7.40 crores.

Yes, you read it right! The film has recorded such huge numbers on the very second day and to think of it, there is a massive Sunday still ahead of it. Another huge record was scored by the film. It has recorded the biggest single-day number for a film since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had recorded 16.07 crores on its opening day [11th April]. Post that, it had recorded 7.50 crores on Day 3 [13th April].

Now, Munjya has almost equaled that number on its second day [8th June]. That means it’s almost two months later that Bollywood has seen a big day coming its way, and to think of it, Sunday score is yet to come.

The team would, of course, be targeting a double-digit day here, and rightly so since the trend is super fantastic. It may as well happen too since the word of mouth is spreading fast around the horror comedy.

However, there is India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in the evening that begins at 8 PM, and that would cut down the collections by a crore at least. Still, if Munjya somehow manages to breach the 10 crores mark then that would be fantastic indeed as it would then grow quite well over 11.61 crores that it has collected so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

