Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Even at this age, the actor vigorously shoots for the television reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 along with the movies that are lined up in his list. However, in recent events, Sr Bachchan has injured himself on the sets and has been taken to the hospital. Read on to know what happened.

Kaun Banega Crorepati cannot be imagined without Big B. But as per a recent report, Amitabh has been rushed to hospital over his leg injury and has been advised to not walk. He has even informed his fans through his blogs.

As reported by India TV, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and informed his fans, he wrote, “Some of best performances get their due on the stage of the floor where the curtains dare not go down .. so injury or no.”

While sharing some pictures from the set, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has cut his left calf with a sharp metal object and revealed that the medical staff were quick enough to take necessary actions. Now, he has been advised to not even walk.

Talking about the incident, he wrote, “A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stiching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time .. but in admittance the medical to not stand , to not move, to not strain on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movei Goodbye. Well, we wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery.

