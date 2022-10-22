The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has created quite a buzz on the internet. Now, it has almost come to an end as the tenth and final episode was supposed to release this Sunday. However, before its official release, the episode got leaked illegally on pirated sites. Now, HBO has issued a statement expressing its opinion. Scroll below to read more about it.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones developed. The drama showed how the House of Targaryen falls into the civil war. Through its episodes, HOD has a huge fandom that diligently watches every episode when it comes out.

Now, before the official episode release, the final episode has already gotten leaked. An HBO spokesperson has broken the silence on the matter and shared that they are aware of the situation and believe that the episode has come from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, and that they are trying to fix everything.

In an interview with Theguardian.com, the HBO spokesperson said, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.”

As per the portal, House of the Dragon is garnering 29 million viewers for each episode across all platforms and the globe. After being a superhit fantasy adventure drama in its first episode, HOD has been renewed for its second season. Will it be as big as GoT? That time will tell. HOD stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Graham McTavish.

What are your thoughts about HOD’s final episode getting pirated? Let us know in the comments!

