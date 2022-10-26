On Monday, October 24, Bigg Boss 16 saw its second eviction and Femina Miss India 2020 runners-up Manya Singh was shown the door. Post her exit from the controversial house, we caught up with the former beauty queen and quizzed her about many things that were happening in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

From whether groups are present in BB16 to whether she was a part of them to her views on the romantic relationships in the house and even who she feels is the mother and father-in-law in the show, scroll below to know all Manya exclusively told us.

Sharing her views on the groups present in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Manya Singh said, “Groups toh hai – TV faces and then non-celebrity faces. Do group mein break hua pura ghar kyuki mujhe left out feel hua – kyuki mai kissi group ka hissa nahi thi. Toh kahi na kahi logo ne muhe bola ki ‘please yaha se jao humari personal baate chal rahi hai.” She added, “A buss group mein bhi groups ban gaye.”

Talking about the romantic relationships forming in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Manya Singh said, “Which relationships are we talking (aboout)? Because I cannot see any romantic (relationship) rather than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.” On being asked about the closeness seen between Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig & Soundarya Sharma – whether it’s real or just a game, the now-evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestant said, “Do you really feel that woh dono relationships genuine hai? Agar woh genuine hai toh aap yeh question shayad puchte hi nahi.”

Watch Ms Singh talk about groups, the romances budding there, and lots more in the video here:

