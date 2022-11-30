After two months of Salman Khan’s reality show premiere on the TV channel, the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has finally made its place in the TRP list. While the show continues to make headlines every now and then, Shark Ashneer Grover has slammed the show in his recent conversation. Grover, who was part of the first part of Shark Tank India, won’t be returning in the second season.

More than anything, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the popular website CarDekho made headlines for his harsh comments to the upcoming Entrepreneur, who arrived on the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashneer Grover is currently on a promotional spree of his new book ‘Doglapan’ for which he arrived in the studios of a radio channel. During his interview, the Entrepreneur was asked about his exclusion from Shark Tank India 2. In the same conversation, he also revealed being approached for Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg boss 16. The Shark slammed the show and said that only failed people go on the show. He clearly stated that one will never watch him enter the controversial show.

Speaking to Red FM, Ashneer Grover said, “You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people… There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.”

When asked about exiting Shark Tank India, Asheer Grover said with a hearty laugh, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se hota hai.”

Earlier, Ashneer Grover was in the news when his former co-shark Namita Thapar took a jibe at his exclusion. Making an indirect comment, she wrote, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover slamming Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16? Do let us know.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Calls Shailesh Lodha The ‘Person He Has Harassed The Most’, Netizens Assume “Lagta Hai Tab Hi Quit Kar Diya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News