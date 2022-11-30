There has been a lot of brouhaha ever since Shark Tank 2 has been announced. The fans have been going gaga as to who all they’ll see in this new season of the reality show and talking about the same, the OG shark Ashneer Grover is spilling the beans on whether or not we’ll see him this upcoming season. Grover happens to be the ex-MD of BharatPe which he co-founded in 2018 along with hashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ashneer is reportedly getting replaced by Amit Jain who happens to be the co-founder of an online portal, for selling and buying used cars and also an online insurance company titled CarDekho. The channel released the new promo a while ago and except for Ashneer and Ghazal Alagh, all the other sharks are returning in the upcoming season of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Red FM, Ashneer Grover finally broke his silence on not being a part of Shark Tank 2. The entrepreneur had come to promote his autobiography titled ‘Doglapan’ on the FM station.

When asked why isn’t he a part of Shark Tank 2 and if it’s because the production house couldn’t afford him, Ashneer Grover replied, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se hota hai.”

Well, the ST fans will definitely miss Ashneer on the show.

Meanwhile, shark Namita Thapar recently took an indirect dig at the ex-MD of BharatPe and tweeted, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover finally breaking his silence on not being a part of Shark Tank 2? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Calls Shailesh Lodha The ‘Person He Has Harassed The Most’, Netizens Assume “Lagta Hai Tab Hi Quit Kar Diya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News