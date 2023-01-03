The business reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’ offers a platform to entrepreneurs with scalable, sellable business ideas.

From Paithani sari brand owner impressing the sharks with her story, struggle, and setting an example for women entrepreneurs, to Stage, an OTT platform in local Indian dialects that provides employment to over 1,000 Haryanvi artists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what has grabbed the eyeballs of viewers is a pitch for which the sharks offered Rs 5 crore. The promo has raised curiosity levels by not showing the pitch, but one of the judges, CarDekho.com co-founder, and CEO Amit Jain, said: “5 crores 5 percent.” Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal heightens the excitement by adding: “Biggest offer on ‘Shark Tank India’.”

The caption reads: “Who are these pitchers and why are the Sharks offering them Rs 5 crore?” Indeed, it is a lucrative offer, but the identity of the beneficiary and the pitch that attracted it will become known only in the coming episode of a reality show.

‘Shark Tank India’ features six sharks: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Slams Indian Politicians, Warns About Getting Suicidal & Says “Either I Kill Myself Or Get Killed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News