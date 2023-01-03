Social media influencer and television actress Uorfi Javed never fails to take the internet by storm with her brazen outfits and style statements. She often posts pictures of her on her social media sporting DIY outfits that one can never generally imagine. To be honest, her outfits, most of the time, shock the netizens and she gets trolled for it. But that never stops her from continuing with her unique fashion statements. This time she came with yet another unique DIY outfit that has surely caught the attention of the netizens.

Bigg Boss OTT fame, Uorfi is often spotted by the paparazzi donning her quirky dresses. She wore clothes made out of tape, blades, cycle chains and whatnot!

This time Uorfi wore yet another DIY outfit comprising a l*ngerie set made of white plastic bangles or rings. However, her undergarments were clearly exposed in that outfit. She chose to wear embellished pasties to cover her b*easts and white p*nty paired with it. She tied her hair in a braid which was pulled back in a ponytailed fashion. And finally, she nailed the entire look with bold red glossy lips and a pair of studs. The netizens once again did not leave the moment to share their sassy remarks in the comment section, as she shared it on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Uorfi Javed once again landed in travel for her outrageous items of clothing; this time, BJP member Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against her.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed is currently seen on MTV’s dating reality show, Splitsvilla X4!

