Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik has entertained us with her melodious voice for years. By being number one on YouTube’s Music Charts & Insights list of top global artists in 2022, she has once again made us proud and aware of her sheer talent. But the sweet-faced received a lot of backlash from the BTS ARMY over the news of her not being familiar with the K-Pop band. She knocked off BTS, Blackpink, and Taylor Swift to set this Guinness World Record. Keep reading to know everything in detail!

The singer in an interview shared how her daughter Syesha enlightened her about the insanely famous K-Pop band. The South Korean boy band’s fans comprise seven members: Jung Kook, Jimin, V, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope and RM.

Alka Yagnik in an interview with Radio Nasha shared, “I asked Syesha, ‘Who is BTS?’” Before answering Alka’s question, her daughter laughed out loud, revealing the singer. She continued, “She was rolling on the phone. She said ‘Mom you are just too much’.” It is known that BTS has one of the most loyal and dedicated fanbases, and Yagnik’s innocent confession did not sit well with them. The news was shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani and it opened floodgates of trolling comments.

One of the BTS fans commented, “So, what’s the big deal in this, BTS also don’t know Who alka yagnik is.”

Another fan wrote, “sorry mam but 5 time’s Grammy nominated group biggest fan base . And also Indian former president mentioned them. That time where are you?”

A third fan shared, “Aap to India mai rehate ho na phir bhi aap sirf 1 Parsent he log jante hai BTS to koran hokar bhi unki Fan following india mai 💯 100 Parsent hai BTS Army.”

While another criticised her choice of music and said, “It’s okay.. everyone doesn’t have good taste..”

Followed by remarks like, “Alka ji kitni publicity karogi BTS Ke naam par bus bhi Karo ab, “Please go & open youtube.”

There were also people who showed their support to Alka Yagnik but with a twist of hilarity in their comments. One said, “Rehne do mam bts ki army gussa kar jayegi”. Another said, “Acha h nahi pata…bahut logon ko nahi pata. It’s okay. Chill.”

