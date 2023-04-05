Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 1998 with Dil Se went on to rule the industry like a true queen in the 2000s with her power-packed performances. The actress is known for her generous attitude; however, being a celebrity has its own fair share of cons. Recently, the actress’s car was followed by a man after she denied the pull over. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens reacted quickly. Scroll below to read the details!

Preity, who is currently enjoying her family bliss with her husband Gene Goodenough and with her twins has been away from the silver screen for a while. Still, whenever she steps out, the actress never misses a chance to interact with paps and fans, but recently her car was chased by a man, and it left netizens furious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta can be seen rushing toward her car. The actress posed for the media in a hurry as she was late catching a flight. Dressed in a white tee and blue denim, the actress looked stunning. However, a bizarre incident happened with the actress that left the netizens furious. In the viral clip, a man in a wheelchair can be seen chasing her car after she denied giving him money. Check out the reactions below.

One of the users wrote, “Pagal ho gya hai yeh admi…phir car ke neeche aa ka kuchla jayega toh kahenge… celebrities are rude….”

Another user supported Preity Zinta and wrote, “This is not right.. he must not do such a thing… it could hurt him.”

“That’s so embarrassing. People should not do this type of stuff it’s wrong and messed up.”

“Acha hua. Next time se he wouldn’t be so stubborn.”

“Never ever give money to beggars. No one should encourage these people.”

“This looks horrible.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A set of people also trolled the actress for not giving money to him and said she lacked humanity. However, we believe we should respect everyone’s decision.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section below if is it okay to harass celebs like this. What are your thoughts on Preity Zinta’s viral video?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Broke Silence On Divya Bharti’s Tragic Death: “She Had Fallen Off A Window… It Was One Of The Biggest Shocks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News