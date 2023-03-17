The makers of Ishan Khatter starrer Pippa issued an official statement to clarify ‘baseless’ rumors of the movie being released on OTT platforms.

While sharing a post on the Twitter feed, RSPV movies posted an official statement clearing the rumors of Pippa being released on OTT. The post said, “This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline “PIPPED FOR AN OTT RELEASE”, which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release.” The post about the release of Pippa continued, “Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article.”

“Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, who also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President, state, “RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded.”

While concluding about the Ishan Khatter starrer Pippa, the post said, “We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.”

