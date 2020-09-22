Bigg Boss: From Rahul Mahajan & Swami Om To KRK & Imam Siddiqui – Contestant Who Were KICKED OUT Of The BB House

The Bigg Boss house is a controversial house ever since its maiden season. From arguments to physical fights, we have seen it all in the last thirteen seasons. Physically harming a co-contestant is a big NO in the house and many contestants have been shown the door for crossing the line.

Today, we take a look at which contestants were kicked out of the show owing to rude, disrespectful and hurtful behaviour. Also, some contestants were removed due to other reason like not following orders and in one case a legal issue too.

From Rahul Mahajan and Swami Om to KRK and Imam Siddiqui, here’s a list of contestants who were asked, nah cancel that, were given no choice but to pack their bags and head out of the house.

Bigg Boss Season 1 – Salil Ankola

Probably one of the only evictions that weren’t due to physical assault or breaking the rules. Sahil Ankola was asked to leave the show because he got himself into a pickle. Sony TV (no it’s not a mistake – the first season of the controversial show aired on Sony and not Colors) removed Sahil from the show owing to Balaji Telefilms accusing him of breach of contract. As per reports, Ankola had signed an agreement with Ekta Kapoor which stated that he could not do another project.

Bigg Boss Season 2 – Rahul Mahajan

Almost nearing the end of the season and Rahul Mahajan was kicked off the show. Why what happened? Well, after spending months in a locked in the Bigg Boss house, Mahajan, Raja Chaudhury, Zulfi Sayed and Ashutosh Kaushik attempted to break the main door of the house and get out. Mahajan was called to the confession room soon after the door finally opened, and when he refused to apologise, he was removed from the show.

Bigg Boss Season 3 – Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK)

If you watched the third edition of Bigg Boss, you would know that KRK had a temper and was always at odds with someone or the other in the house. The actor, in a fit of rage, had even thrown a water bottle at housemate Rohit Verma but it hit actor Shamita Shetty. Khan even had a major quarrel with Bakhtiyar Irani and Raju Srivastava which almost lead to physically harming. Owing to such rude behaviour, he was asked to pick up his bags and walk out.

Bigg Boss Season 4 – Dolly Bindra and Samir Soni

During the 7th week of Bigg Boss 4, not one but two contestants were evicted from the controversial house on account of rude and violent behaviour. It is well known that Dolly Bindra was on odds with many housemates, especially Shweta Tiwari and Samir Soni. During this unfortunate week, Dolly and Samir got involved in a fistfight while trying to protect Shweta. The duo was shown the door post their violent outburst. They both came back to show and Dolly even made it to the final week.

Bigg Boss Season 5 – Pooja Mishra

This woman was a handful for the housemates to handle, and on multiple occasions, she vented out her frustration and anger with outbursts and at time even violent behaviour. But what led to her finally being shown the door was when she pushed Sidharth Bharadwaj.

Bigg Boss Season 6 – Imam Siddiqui

We know they are all celebrities but the tantrums they have thrown still blow out minds. After entering the house as a wildcard contestant, Imam Siddiqui had a major fight with Aashka Goradia. Given his behaviour and antics in the house, the housemates complained to Bigg Boss, and as a result, he was thrown out. Imam profusely apologised to the makers and re-entered the show. He finished the show as a runner-up.

Bigg Boss Season 8 – Ajaz Khan

The eighth season of the show was extended and was called Bigg Boss Halla Bol. During this stint, a few Ex-Bigg Boss contestants were brought in to compete with the top five finalists. Brought in a challenger, Ajaz Khan got into fights and arguments with many housemates. His ugly fight with contestant Ali Quli Mirza lead him to be shown the door.

Bigg Boss Season 10 – Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om

Another season where not one but two contestants were thrown out of the house. And personally, I’m happy they were shown the door – wished it happened before it actually did though. Talking about Priyanka Jagga, this time host Salman Khan threw someone out of the show. And almost every contestant – besides the other one who was eliminated this season – was happy about it. What’s more, is that Salman was threatened to quit the channel if they ever sign her for any show.

The other elimination was the self-proclaimed Godsman, Swami Om. Undoubtedly the WORST contestant in the history of the show. Yes, not only this season but the entire 13 seasons that took place till date. He threw his pee on contestants, peed in kitchen utensils, stole things and at one point even sprinkled his blood on them. Pissed by his behaviour, the makers made him leave the house, and the remaining contestants were happy.

Bigg Boss Season 11 – Zubair Khan and Priyank Sharma

The reason Zubair Khan was shown the door was because of his dirty language and disrespectful behaviour towards women in the house. The high of it is that Salman Khan was disgusted by his behaviour and threw him out of the show in the first week itself.

Talking about Priyank, he was kicked out by Salman after he pushed Akash Dadlani. He later re-entered as a wild card participant.

Bigg Boss Season 12 – Shivasish Mishra

Shivashish Mishra was chosen by housemates to be put in jail during a task, but he refused to accept it. Despite being warned by Bigg Boss that if he would be removed if he continues on the same track, he stuck to his decision and eventually walked out of the show.

The latest edition of the show, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premieres on October 3. Who do you think deserved the eviction the most? Let us know in the comments below.

