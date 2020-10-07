Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lawyer On AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta: “It Was Him Who Told Me This Is A 200% Case Of Strangulation”

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after almost a month of being in jail regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case as ordered by Bombay High Court. She was investigated by NCB and had allegedly procured drugs for the late actor.

There was an investigation going on in Sushant’s death if it was a homicide or a suicide case and his lawyer, Vikas Singh is making some shocking revelations regarding the same.

Vikas spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS told him that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was 200% a case of strangulation and not suicide. He said, “Dr Sudhir Gupta has taken a complete U-turn. He was the same doctor who confirmed to me that this is a 200 per cent case of strangulation. I had not revealed his name earlier when I had made the claim but it was he who told me that it’s a clear case of murder. Now, he has completely changed his stand and we have expressed our disappointment in a letter to the CBI.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer further added, “I don’t know if the doctor is being pressurised by anyone, but the family too demands another fresh forensic examination to be conducted by a different team.”

Last week, Dr Gupta declared on national television that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is a clear case of suicide and said, “There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased.”

The AIIMS board of doctors has issued a statement that read, “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI: AIIMS, Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence and since then there have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds on social media. From accusing Rhea Chakraborty of killing him to the nepotism gang responsible for the same, social media has become one toxic place.

