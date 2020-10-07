Kapil Sharma EXCLUSIVE! Comedian To Feature As An Animated Mini-Version Of Himself In A TV Series?

Kapil Sharma is most popularly known for hosting his comedy television show on Sony. However, the actor also enjoys acting and has made big-screen outings in the past with – Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. The ace comedian was also supposed to start shooting for his web show, Daadi Ki Shaadi, earlier this year. However, the plan had to be postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, Mumbai Mirror had reported that the actor will be entering the animated world with The Hunny Bunny Show With Kapil Sharma. Koimoi now has some more information on Sharma’s other pet project.

We have learnt that Kapil is working on another animated series, and this one is very close to his heart. Currently, in the earlier stage, Kapil Sharma is developing a cartoon series tentatively titled ‘Chota Kapu Sharma’ which will see the younger version of the ace comedian.

“Just like all his projects, this one too will be extremely funny and will be backed by Sony network. Kapil is working on a lot of ideas, and this one is definitely one of the top priorities for him. He is quite excited about this series,” informs a source close to Sharma.

Kapil recently even shot for a special episode celebrating 25 years of Sony Entertainment Television, which had launched in 1995. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in the news after Mahabharat actors Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan’s heated war of words, over the former calling the show “vulgar”.

Before Kapil Sharma, Ajay Devgn’s Singham too has got its own animated television series, titled Little Singham. Earlier this year, it was also reported that Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg will get its own animated series too.

Meanwhile, just like the entire entertainment industry, The Kapil Sharma Show, too wasn’t being filmed because of the lockdown. However, they have now started shooting in full form, and many actors including, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha and Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia have already graced the show.

What do you think about Kapil Sharma’s ‘Chota Kapu Sharma’? Do let us know in the comment section.

