Rhea Chakraborty Used To Conduct Yoga Classes In The Jail!

Finally, after being in Byculla jail almost for a month, Rhea Chakraborty finally walked free yesterday. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. She was under the custody due to drug procuring charges made by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

After bail, two extreme point of views flooded social media. While one section celebrated her bail, the other section had the opposite reaction. Amidst all such things, the lawyer of the Jalebi actress has made an interesting revelation.

While talking to a media portal, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde shared that the actress used to conduct yoga classes for herself and inmates of the jail.

Meanwhile, speaking of bail, the conditions attached to Rhea Chakraborty’s bail include a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Other constraints on the bail consist of Rhea needs to submit her passport to the investigating officer, not leaving the country, appearing before the Mumbai Police for ten days as well as having to inform the investigating officer in case she has to cross city limits.

As per a tweet by ANI, the Court says, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.”

As per an article in Hindustan Times, Rhea Chakraborty is also restrained from leaving the jurisdiction of the special NDPS court in Mumbai without submitting an itinerary to the special Court. She will also have to report to the NCB office on the first Monday of every month for the next six months.

The report further states that after Rhea’s bail was finalized, additional solicitor general Anil Singh sought a stay on the order for at least one week. He said, “This matter involves a number of questions of law and therefore we want to test this order (before the Supreme Court).”

Justice Sarang V Kotwal, who granted the bail, refused to stay the order. He said, “What do you want to test. I have held that all offences under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act are non-bailable.”

