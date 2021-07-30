Advertisement

From ‘Dosti’, the first bromance of Hindi cinema to ‘Sholay’ that imprinted the camaraderie of Jai and Veeru in our hearts, friendship continues to inspire cinematic tales some of which have gone on to become enduring classics. This Friendship Day (on August 1), relive the wonder years and all the coming-of-age nostalgia with your friends with our pick of some of the most memorable buddy films.

K.D

This 2019 Yoodlee production was about an unusual friendship between a disillusioned old man looking for a genuine human connection and a young orphan who is seeking love, warmth and adventure. When fate brings them together, they forget their sorrows and their vast age difference to embark on a magical journey to fulfil dreams and find joy. Directed by Madhumita, K.D is a Tamil film but it speaks the universal language of love that all human beings need regardless of their age and circumstances. The film stars theatre veteran Mu Ramaswamy and young spark Nagavishal (in a national Award winning performance) in the lead roles and their portrayal of Karuppu Durai and Kutti is both heart-warming and insightful. Their journey to tick off wishes from a bucket list could be a metaphor for all our lives and our desire to find the missing parts that can make us complete.

VEERE DI WEDDING

Most Hindi films about friendship are bromances but in 2018, came this rare story about female friendships. ‘Veere Di Wedding’ was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film was no ‘Sex and the City’ or as path-breaking as ‘Angry Young Goddesses’ but it still tried to tweak mainstream ideas about love, fulfilment and personal freedom and generated a lot of conversations.The premise of a few friends attending a wedding was not new but just the fact that a big budget, mainstream Hindi film actually focused on the stories of four women, their bond and fierce loyalty to each other against all odds was heartening.

THREE IDIOTS

Aamir Khan has had the privilege to star in a few definitive films about friendship including ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,’ ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Three Idiots.’ And something tells us these films will continue to inspire future film-makers whenever they want to make coming-of-age stories about friendship, love and the quest for meaning and purpose in life. Remember ‘Chhichhore’ ? Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘Five Point Someone,’ director Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ was not just a regular bromance. It also incisively questioned a regimented education system that drains all the joy from learning. And of course, it was about three very different young men who learn some of the most profound life lessons in each other’s company. The film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.

ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA

This 2011 road movie about breaking away from the past and finding new horizons with life long friends just turned a decade old but still seems as fresh and contemporary as when it was released. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this was one of the many films that Excel Entertainment has made about friendship, including the cult-classic ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ in 2001 and Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial debut, ‘Rock On!!’ in 2008. ‘ZNMD’ boasted an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin and took us on a road trip of a lifetime across Spain. But more than its scenic backdrop, it was the chemistry between the three friends that made the audiences laugh and grow introspective about their own lives. The film made us all think about friends we have lost, those we still have and about a life that is crying out to be lived to the fullest.

BAHUT HUA SAMMAN

This 2020 Yoodlee production tweaked the friendship genre to ask what if the protagonists were not seeking a higher purpose but were in fact ordinary young men, stuck in mediocre lives, just trying by hook or by crook to beat a system that has beaten them?The Ashish Shukla directorial is not an aspirational film but instead asks if aspirations are possible in a society steeped in corruption, greed and violence. Bonny (Raghav Juyal) and Fundoo (Abhishek Chauhan) are not heroes or even wannabe heroes but they are lifelong friends who will deal with everything life throws at them, together. In a world where they cannot trust anyone, their bond is without question, the most endearing part of the film. The film also had memorable performances by Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and flora Saini. The heist Bonny and Fundoo plan may have gone wrong in the film, but they did get one thing right. Friendship.

