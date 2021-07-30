Advertisement

Akshay Kumar fans are super excited to see the star on the silver, especially with news that Bell Bottom is most likely to hit cinemas next month. While earlier reports suggested that it may have an Independence Day release, the latest ones suggest a new date.

As per a recent report, sources state that a discussion has been going in the trade and exhibition circles that the Akshay Kumar will hit cinema halls on August 27. Want to know more exciting details? Well, scroll down to read it all.

Talking about the same to Bollywood Hungama, an insider said, “The exhibitors have been given dates of the films that will release or are expected to release in August. Bellbottom also features in this list and its date has been given as August 27. Of course, it’s a tentative date and it all depends on when the key state of Maharashtra allows the theatres to restart.”

Continuing further, the source added, “Unlike Hollywood films, the Bellbottom makers want the film to have a release in most markets, especially Maharashtra, which contributes to a major chunk of the business.”

This insider also revealed that the producers of the Akshay Kumar action thriller are likely to make the release date announcement this week.

Talking about Bell Bottom, the makers have made the most of the delays because they have been suffering to adapt the film in a 3D format now. In fact, the 3D trailer isn’t just ready but had also been screened to a select few people.

