Actress Richa Chadha aspires to have an all-female crew with her maiden production venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, where women can showcase the best of their abilities in front of and behind the camera.

‘Girls Will Be Girls‘, directed by Shuchi Talati, will be produced through the banner Pushing Button Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films, France.

Richa Chadha said, “It’s always refreshing that a story centred around a feminist story is told by the voices of women. It’s always exciting and we have seen so many such examples in films and it’s always refreshing when these stories are told by a female voice.”

Set in a Himalayan boarding school in a hill station in northern India, the plot of the film revolves around the coming of age of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.

Richa Chadha added: “Ours is an effort in that direction. It has become increasingly important today to acknowledge women’s representation in the business of films, and I feel great over the years to have known some amazing talent across filmmaking departments and am looking forward to working with many more through the course of this film.”

