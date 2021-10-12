For the last few months there are speculations going on about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik and Sirat/Naira. But nothing concrete was revealed from the makers or the actors. But, the latest promo hints that their story is indeed coming to an end as the show is ready to take yet another leap. However, there are reports that suggest only Khan’s character will make an exit, while Joshi’s track would continue.

In the promo, Kartik can be seen reuniting with Naira in heaven and fans are convinced that the actor is indeed leaving the show.

Although Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were loved by everyone for their realistic chemistry, however, many still don’t understand why there is a need to remove Kartik’s character from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For months, there were various reports stating actors exit but nothing was confirmed. Instead, the cast members advised media and followers to wait for the big twist.

According to reports by Bollywood Life, the sources close to the production revealed that Mohsin Khan was not happy with his track as their main focus was majorly on Shivangi Joshi’s Sirat and before that it was Naira, while Kartik was going around like a second fiddle in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The sources further claim that Mohsin already had a discussion with the makers but even they were not able to do anything and decided to finish off his storyline in such a way that there’s scope for his exit from the show.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan is not holding any grudges against the team as he shares a great bond with the producer Rajan Shahi, due to which it became a mutual decision to end Kartik’s narrative in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As of now, still, no one has confirmed the same, just a small promo, that hints at his exit. However, Harshad Chopda started trending recently after it was reported that he’ll be continuing the story forward along with Pranali Rathod, even they haven’t confirmed anything.

Let us know what you think about Mohsin Khan’s reason to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the space below.

