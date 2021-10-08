Advertisement

Many were taken aback when the news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death came out; everyone went numb as he was such a brilliant star and a gentleman. His fan following after winning Bigg Boss 13 went sky high and fans loved him so much that he has now been honoured with a posthumous award – Adgully’s Editor Choice Popular Actor (Male) In Web-Originals.

The actor is known for shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak but he was widely recognized since his entry in Bigg Boss 13. After winning the controversial reality show, he was offered several projects and one of them was AtlBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3 for which he received the prestigious award.

Although Sidharth Shukla is no more, his fans never leave a chance to share his memories and his win for Broken But Beautiful 3 is a treat for them as they are the one’s majorly overjoyed with the news. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor won the SCREENXX award for his portrayal of Agastya Rao in Ekta Kapoor’s web series.

Soon after the awards were announced, netizens took no time and showered their wishes for the late actor, even his industry colleagues were mighty impressed with Shukla’s win. The late actor’s admirers who call themselves Sidhearts, trended #SidharthShukla on Twitter to show their love towards their favourite star.

A fan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS #SidharthShukIa FOR WINNING POPULAR ACTOR Adgully’s Editor Choice IN THE CATEGORY OF WEB ORIGINALS (HINDI / REGIONAL) WELL DESERVED AWARD 4 CHAMP. THIS WEB SERIES #BrokenButBeautiful3 IS HIS FIRST OTT SERIES AND IS KNOWN AS HIS SERIES.”

While another wrote, “LEGACY Continued!!!!! Sidharth X AWARD, Better Love Story Than TwilightFire Born to rule the AWARD list. May U Record his AWARDs But more than awards he Won Millions no. Of Heart’s.Two hearts Congratulations #SidharthShukIa & Sidhearts.’

A user even got emotional for Sidharth Shukla’s first OTT win, “CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA for your first OTT AwardPleading face #BrokenButBeautiful3 will always remain special for me bcoz this is your first OTT and became last OTT Broken heart. Till today our king is ruling the twitter trendlist! Check at No 2 he is trending.”

