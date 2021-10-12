Television actress Disha Vakani aka everyone’s beloved Dayaben has just managed to bag a very special place in the hearts of the audiences through her character that she played in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.
Advertisement
The actress had taken a break from the show in 2017 due to her pregnancy, since then she hasn’t returned to the show.
Advertisement
Recently a video featuring a small girl mimicking Disha Vakani’s Dayaben is spreading like a wildfire on social media. The viewers are not only surprised but also incredibly delighted after looking at the ‘Choti Dayaben’.
Trending
Check out the amazing video below:
In the video, the little girl is seen mimicking a scene from the show. We can witness that the kid is amazingly enacting a scene with Disha Vakani’s voice in it. While addressing Anjali Bhabhi, the little girl says that it’s the festival of Navratri and she suggests everyone play Antakshari. While enacting all this both the original and Choti Dayaben are putting together silly expressions and using humorous gestures to express their excitements.
The way the kid has spoofed Disha’s character is not just amusing but crazily adorable too! It seems like the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can stop finding a new Daya, because this kid is nailing it as the character!
It’s not only us saying this, even the fans feel the same. The kid has managed to amaze the spectators with her acting. In the comments section of the post, people have conveyed their views. While one user, praising the girl, advised the makers to replace the original Dayaben with this one, another wrote: “Nobody can replace you, dear mam, we miss you in TMKOC”.
However, Disha Vakani has made the audience laugh with her amazing comic timing, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to return back as Dayaben on the show.
Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down Often On The Sets Of Honsla Rakh Remembering Sidharth Shukla Claims Reports
Advertisement.
Advertisement