A Little Version Of Dayaben Goes Viral On Social Media, Fan Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Are Completely In Awe For Her
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Moment Recreated By A Small Girl Goes Viral On Social Media (Photo Credit: YouTube & Instagram)

Television actress Disha Vakani aka everyone’s beloved Dayaben has just managed to bag a very special place in the hearts of the audiences through her character that she played in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

The actress had taken a break from the show in 2017 due to her pregnancy, since then she hasn’t returned to the show.

Recently a video featuring a small girl mimicking Disha Vakani’s Dayaben is spreading like a wildfire on social media. The viewers are not only surprised but also incredibly delighted after looking at the ‘Choti Dayaben’.

