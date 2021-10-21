Bigg Boss 15 is making the headlines almost every day owing to the drama and fights in the house. While the BB15 house has several known faces, it also includes three Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Recently, we spoke to their ex-housemate Urfi Javed and below is what she had to say.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, Urfi said she’s glad and relieved that she isn’t part of the Salman Khan show. Wondering why? Well, read on to know her reasons and let us know if you agree with her.

On being asked if she follows the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, Urfi Javed straight up said “No.” But on being further probed as to what her views are about the contestants in the house and their behaviour, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Oh my God! What is wrong with them? I’m so glad I’ve not been called in 15. Mai nahi lad sakti… ek dusre ke upar aise chad jate hai, maar peet. Arey woh uske baal pakad ke kheech raha tha – shayad Vishal Afsana ka… Oh my God! I cannot do this; I cannot behave like a hooligan.”

Urfi Javed added, “Chaar paiso ke liye mai yeh Bandar nahi… jungle theme diya gaya hai toh sach mein Bandar ban jaoge? No never. I can’t do this. Sorry.”

On being further asked if she’s very happy she’s not in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Urfi said, “Not very happy, glad. Malab hoti toh aacha hota, I’m not saying no, but woh dhek ke… After that fighting and all that, I’m just kinda relieved ki mai yeh nahi kar sakti. I cannot be a part of whatever that was. Nothing, Not me.”

Talking about what is in store for the future, Urfi Javed turned out to be just like the majority of us. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Yaar, yeh mujhe hi pata nahi rehta hai, mai aapko kaise bata du.” Continuing further, she added, “Nothing, I have planned literally nothing in my life. I don’t know what I will eat for dinner today, how can I tell you about my planning.”

