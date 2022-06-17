"Akshay Kumar's Stars Do Not Seem To Be In Favour Of His Movies Until The End Of 2023": Astrologer Predictions!

He has given umpteen hits and impressed the audiences with his body of work. But off late, Akshay Kumar’s movies have failed to recreate the magic that they did earlier. Both his films, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj missed the mark. Is it his choice of movies or something amiss in his strategies? We consulted renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji on what his astrological readings have to say about the star’s career graph. Here is what he predicted.

Advertisement

Akshay has worked in some blockbuster movies like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, amongst many others. However, this year seems to be not in his favour as both his films Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj which were released with much fanfare, politicians checking out the premier etc, but all in vain if not completely.

Advertisement

Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has rightly made several celeb predictions including career and marriage futures, shared that Akshay Kumar needs to shake things up.

“Akshay Kumar is a superstar and he will remain one but for this and another year, probably until the end of 2023, his stars do not seem to be in favour of his movies. They will work but not like they do for him. He must also change his strategies, shake things up and concentrate more on the quality and story of a film rather than quantity,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us.

Akshay Kumar is already working on projects like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake amongst others.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Confirms Singham 3! Here’s When Ajay Devgan Starrer Is Going On Floors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram